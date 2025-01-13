Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $211,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,782,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,598,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,738,000 after acquiring an additional 144,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,540,000 after acquiring an additional 182,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $24.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,187. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.