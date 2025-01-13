Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,633 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $47,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 279,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. 960,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

