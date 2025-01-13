Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,578. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.