Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Decreases By 91.9%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 71,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Altigen Communications has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

