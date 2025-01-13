Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Increases By 523.0%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 523.0% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

AMBO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,272. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

