Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Expands By 2,633.3%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Austal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

