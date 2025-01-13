Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Expands By 2,633.3%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Austal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUTLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
Austal Company Profile
