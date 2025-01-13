Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Drops By 62.6%

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at $243,550,429.65. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 107,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,803 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.31%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

