Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Drops By 73.8%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.3 %

BMRRY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 80,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,442. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

