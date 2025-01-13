Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Expands By 298.6%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the December 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

C3is Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CISS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,220.00, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. C3is has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Get C3is alerts:

Institutional Trading of C3is

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C3is stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 73.40% of C3is as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.