Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 309.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of CHSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

