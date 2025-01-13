Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Increases By 248.0%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. 26,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.