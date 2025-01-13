Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Decreases By 64.7%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. 1,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.