Short Interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Increases By 283.3%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of HYZNW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,236. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

