Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Drops By 94.0%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IPHYF remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
