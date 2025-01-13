Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 83.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

