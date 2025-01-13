Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 83.3%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JMHLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
