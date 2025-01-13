Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 5,525.0%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 5,525.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,109. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LZAGY shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

