Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Expands By 7,610.8%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 7,610.8% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MGO Global Stock Performance
Shares of MGO Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $18.30.
About MGO Global
