Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Expands By 7,610.8%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 7,610.8% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of MGO Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $18.30.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

