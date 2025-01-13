Short Interest in Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 65.0%

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Health Trading Down 2.4 %
ODYY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820. Odyssey Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Odyssey Health
