Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 7,316.7%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 7,316.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAY remained flat at $2.97 on Monday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
About TomTom
