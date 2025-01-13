Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Increases By 7,316.7%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 7,316.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAY remained flat at $2.97 on Monday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

