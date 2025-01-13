Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Decreases By 69.0%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of VRME stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,388,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,558,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.27. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.96.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

