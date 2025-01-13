Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Decreases By 69.0%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
VerifyMe Stock Performance
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
