Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. 11,855,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,686. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

