Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,157. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

