Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,507. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.