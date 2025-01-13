Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS IEFA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.75. 11,696,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

