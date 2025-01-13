Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after buying an additional 250,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,449,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,806,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,341,000 after acquiring an additional 390,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 1,906,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,425. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

