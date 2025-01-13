Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $16,870,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

