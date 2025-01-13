Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $233.43 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

