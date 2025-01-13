Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 116985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sodexo

Sodexo Trading Down 1.3 %

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.5696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.