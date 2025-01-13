Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Down 50.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIRC traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,212,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,425,410. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
