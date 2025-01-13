Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIRC traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,212,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,425,410. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.