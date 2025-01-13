Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 354.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Sound Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Sound Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Group Price Performance

SOGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 31,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,342. Sound Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

