SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.69. 8,076,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

