SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.20. 639,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,816. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $487.66 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.02 and its 200-day moving average is $568.35. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

