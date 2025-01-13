STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

STAA stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,821,931 shares in the company, valued at $262,323,607.44. The trade was a 0.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

