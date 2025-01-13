Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 13th (AESI, ALNY, ARCT, ARQT, ATRC, ATXS, AUTL, AVXL, AXSM, BCYC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 13th:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $138.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $151.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.80.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $201.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $310.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $262.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

