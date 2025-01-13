StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.