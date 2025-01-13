StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

