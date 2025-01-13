Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,288.36. This represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,615.38. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after buying an additional 427,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 137,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 982,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK opened at $9.00 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

