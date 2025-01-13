Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 12 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,161,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 99.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Netflix by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $840.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.26 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

