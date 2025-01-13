Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 76 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.95. 3,574,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.48.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

