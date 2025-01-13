Sunflower Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

AMD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.32. 38,578,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,274,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.