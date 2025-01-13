Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $165,000 Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Hafnia makes up 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFN. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter worth $119,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAFN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 1,093,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.