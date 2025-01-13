Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $47.72. 192,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 475,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Several brokerages have commented on TNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 180,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

