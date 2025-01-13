Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

