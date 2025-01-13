Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TLX
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Down 1.8 %
About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.