The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $388.57. 1,540,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,682. The company has a market cap of $385.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

