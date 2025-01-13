The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545,504 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,177. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

