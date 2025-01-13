The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.85.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE TRV opened at $232.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $191.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.97.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

