Thomasville National Bank Has $54.69 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,987.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,736.63. 82,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,807. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,060.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,352.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

