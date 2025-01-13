Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $273.62 million and $35,340.23 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,724.27 or 0.99957453 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,801.65 or 0.98952011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,494,597 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.