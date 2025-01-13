Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 792 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.84. 266,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

