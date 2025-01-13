Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 16,978 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,555,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,089 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 79,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 5,783,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,668,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.