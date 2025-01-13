Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 322 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.75. 15,113,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,672,891. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.44.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

